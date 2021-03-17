Left Menu

Karnataka to daily conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Karnataka government on Wednesday informed that the daily tests of COVID-19 will be increased to one lakh in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:11 IST
Karnataka to daily conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Karnataka government on Wednesday informed that the daily tests of COVID-19 will be increased to one lakh in the state. "In order to prevent and mitigate the second wave of COVID-19, the daily target of tests in the state has been increased to one lakh," read a release by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka.

State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K tweeted about the same. He said: "In order to prevent and mitigate the second wave of Covid-19, the daily target of tests in the state has been increased to 1 lakh." On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers across the country. He raised concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together to fight a common threat", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and added the lessons from the pandemic must not be forgotten. As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Wednesday morning.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,59,044 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap bow out

India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing All England Open 2021 on Wednesday. Irelands Nhat Nguyen defeated Srikanth 21-11, 15-21, 21-12 in the first round. World number one Kento Momota defeated Kashya...

South Africa headmaster charged for sending boy into latrine

A school headmaster in South Africa has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after lowering an 11-year-old student into a pit latrine to search for the officials cellphone, according to local news reports.The headmaster of Luthut...

Jaishankar to hold talks with visiting Kuwaiti counterpart Thursday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold extensive talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday covering entire expanse of bilateral cooperation and evolving situation in the Gulf region.Th...

Britain's Raab says EU threat of COVID-19 vaccine export ban breaks assurances

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that the European Commissions threat to ban exports of COVID-19 exports cut across previous assurances, adding that Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen needed to explain herself.I th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021