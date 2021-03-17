COVID positive Sukhbir Singh Badal shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will be taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:16 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will be taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment. "Thanks to the blessings of Guru Sahib and all your good wishes, I am doing well. However, I am going to Medanta Hospital Gurgaon for further tests as a cautionary measure. Your messages of love and concern are much appreciated," Badal said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Badal had informed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that he is adhering to the COVID protocols. "I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol, I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19," the SAD chief had tweeted. (ANI)
