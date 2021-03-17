Left Menu

COVID positive Sukhbir Singh Badal shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will be taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:16 IST
COVID positive Sukhbir Singh Badal shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will be taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment. "Thanks to the blessings of Guru Sahib and all your good wishes, I am doing well. However, I am going to Medanta Hospital Gurgaon for further tests as a cautionary measure. Your messages of love and concern are much appreciated," Badal said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Badal had informed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that he is adhering to the COVID protocols. "I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol, I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19," the SAD chief had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap bow out

India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing All England Open 2021 on Wednesday. Irelands Nhat Nguyen defeated Srikanth 21-11, 15-21, 21-12 in the first round. World number one Kento Momota defeated Kashya...

South Africa headmaster charged for sending boy into latrine

A school headmaster in South Africa has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after lowering an 11-year-old student into a pit latrine to search for the officials cellphone, according to local news reports.The headmaster of Luthut...

Jaishankar to hold talks with visiting Kuwaiti counterpart Thursday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold extensive talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday covering entire expanse of bilateral cooperation and evolving situation in the Gulf region.Th...

Britain's Raab says EU threat of COVID-19 vaccine export ban breaks assurances

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that the European Commissions threat to ban exports of COVID-19 exports cut across previous assurances, adding that Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen needed to explain herself.I th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021