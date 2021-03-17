Left Menu

Still no deal on IMF reserve boost for pandemic relief - sources

but we have not yet firmed up details as to the size of SDR boost and the timing of agreement," said a government official with direct knowledge of the matter. A G7 source said that Friday's call would deal with the matter but that "work needs to be done".

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:26 IST
Still no deal on IMF reserve boost for pandemic relief - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

G7 advanced economies are still discussing a proposal to boost International Monetary Fund reserves for pandemic relief, several sources close to the discussion said on Wednesday, dismissing a report that a deal had been reached.

Earlier, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported they had secured agreement for increased reserves of around $650 billion through a new allocation of the fund's special drawing rights ahead of a meeting of G7 finance leaders to be hosted by Britain on Friday. "We are still continuing debates with the aim of agreeing on boosting SDR to help low-income countries... but we have not yet firmed up details as to the size of SDR boost and the timing of agreement," said a government official with direct knowledge of the matter.

A G7 source said that Friday's call would deal with the matter but that "work needs to be done".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap bow out

India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing All England Open 2021 on Wednesday. Irelands Nhat Nguyen defeated Srikanth 21-11, 15-21, 21-12 in the first round. World number one Kento Momota defeated Kashya...

Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering India's foreign policy objectives: Par panel

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA is inadequate, considering the extent and magnitude of Indias diplomatic outreach and foreign policy objectives, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Wednesday.It sai...

Vedanta's revised offer price better deal for minority shareholders, says Edelweiss

Vedanta Resources revised open offer price of Rs 235 per share for its Indian unit is a better deal for investors than the earlier offer price, brokerage firm Edelweiss said on Wednesday.Vedanta Resources and persons acting in concert with ...

South Africa headmaster charged for sending boy into latrine

A school headmaster in South Africa has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after lowering an 11-year-old student into a pit latrine to search for the officials cellphone, according to local news reports.The headmaster of Luthut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021