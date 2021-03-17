Left Menu

Shuchi partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points across retail fuel pumps

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:36 IST
Shuchi partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points across retail fuel pumps

Shuchi Anant Virya on Wednesday announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up a pan-India network of public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points at its retail outlets.

Shuchi Anant Virya, that currently owns and operates EV charging hubs in Gurugram and Pune, is a Joint Venture between EV-based urban mobility company, Lithium Urban Technologies and renewable energy solutions firm, Fourth Partner Energy.

The installation of these charging points will be done in a phased manner across the country and the network will include both fast and slow chargers for all vehicular segments - two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses, the company said in a release.

Shuchi has developed an in-house cloud-based technology for easy deployment, operation and maintenance of these charging units, it said, adding that this partnership will further enable HPCLs efforts towards growing its EV charging infrastructure footprint across the country and improving access to sustainable mobility solutions for both commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

''Via this partnership, Shuchi plans to create a network in the Tier-I cities to begin with, followed by an expansion to Tier-II cities and national highways.

The company is also gearing up to provide charging as a service for buses as well as freight vehicles for last-mile logistics,'' Co-founder and Executive Director at Fourth Partner Energy Saif Dhorajiwala said.

''Our larger goal is to power the EV charging network with 100 per cent renewable energy sources,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sustainability goals to turn companies towards software solutions: Pure Storage

Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday. Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostve...

Antony urges Cong workers to end differences, work to ensure change of govt in Kerala

Amid growing discontent among a section of Congress workers over selection of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, senior leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged them to end their differences and work together to ensure a change of gover...

Blinken blasts 'aggressive' China, North Korea's 'systemic, widespread' rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing systemic and widespread abuses against its own people. Blinkens remarks exposed a fissure in the ...

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.He will pay a price, Biden told ABC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021