PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:43 IST
Maha: BJP protests over power cuts to streetlights in Latur

The BJP on Wednesday presented a lantern to the deputy commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation in protest against power cuts to streetlights in the city.

Several local BJP leaders and workers gathered to protest the civic bodys non-payment of MSEDCL's bills that has led to the cutting off of power to streetlights on major roads in the city.

The electricity arrears have risen to Rs 9 crore over the last several years, the party's youth morcha city-district president Ajitsinha Patil Kavhekar claimed.

BJP city-district chief Gurunath Mage alleged that the district guardian minister and the city mayor had not paid attention to the pending electricity bills.

The BJP warned of intensifying the protests if the civic body failed to resolve the issue in the next 24 hours.

Deputy commissioner of Latur Municipal Corporation Shashimohan Nanda said the civic body has made a request to the power company to resume power supply to streetlights and will give a cheque of Rs 41 lakh towards the bills.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

