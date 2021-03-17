Left Menu

WCD Ministry celebrating Poshan Pakhwada from March 16-31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:17 IST
WCD Ministry celebrating Poshan Pakhwada from March 16-31
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Women and Child Development Ministry is celebrating Poshan Pakhwada from March 16 to 31 during which activities like Poshan Panchayats will be organised to address nutritional challenges.

In a statement, the WCD Ministry said that to address nutritional challenges, distribution of four saplings of nutrition-rich plants will be done per anganwadi centre (AWC) in aspirational districts under the supervision of local panchayat and DM/DC by National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH.

Poshan Panchayat will be organised involving members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) for generating awareness on topics like malnutrition prevalence and its consequences, Poshan Vatika, food forestry, identification of severely acute malnourished children and its management, the ministry said.

The WCD Ministry will be the nodal Ministry for coordinating activities during the Poshan Pakhwada. In the State/UT, Department of Women & Child Development /Social Welfare Department will be the nodal department for Poshan Pakhwada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office....

101-year-old man gets first COVID jab at pvt hospital in Delhi

Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.Gupta, now 107, stepped out of his home in south Delhi for the firs...

Sustainability goals to turn companies towards software solutions: Pure Storage

Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday. Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostve...

Antony urges Cong workers to end differences, work to ensure change of govt in Kerala

Amid growing discontent among a section of Congress workers over selection of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, senior leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged them to end their differences and work together to ensure a change of gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021