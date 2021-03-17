WCD Ministry celebrating Poshan Pakhwada from March 16-31

The Women and Child Development Ministry is celebrating Poshan Pakhwada from March 16 to 31 during which activities like Poshan Panchayats will be organised to address nutritional challenges.

In a statement, the WCD Ministry said that to address nutritional challenges, distribution of four saplings of nutrition-rich plants will be done per anganwadi centre (AWC) in aspirational districts under the supervision of local panchayat and DM/DC by National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH.

Advertisement

Poshan Panchayat will be organised involving members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) for generating awareness on topics like malnutrition prevalence and its consequences, Poshan Vatika, food forestry, identification of severely acute malnourished children and its management, the ministry said.

The WCD Ministry will be the nodal Ministry for coordinating activities during the Poshan Pakhwada. In the State/UT, Department of Women & Child Development /Social Welfare Department will be the nodal department for Poshan Pakhwada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)