Left Menu

1,275 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported as many as 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:23 IST
1,275 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka on Wednesday reported as many as 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. With this, the total positive cases now stand at 9,63,614, including 9,40,968 recoveries and 10,220 active cases.

As many as 12,407 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in the state so far. Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government informed that the daily tests of COVID-19 will be increased to one lakh in the state.

"In order to prevent and mitigate the second wave of COVID-19, the daily target of tests in the state has been increased to one lakh," read a release by the state health department. According to the union health ministry, Karnataka is one of the five states (Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu) that has accounted for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office....

101-year-old man gets first COVID jab at pvt hospital in Delhi

Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.Gupta, now 107, stepped out of his home in south Delhi for the firs...

Sustainability goals to turn companies towards software solutions: Pure Storage

Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday. Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostve...

Antony urges Cong workers to end differences, work to ensure change of govt in Kerala

Amid growing discontent among a section of Congress workers over selection of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, senior leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged them to end their differences and work together to ensure a change of gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021