Left Menu

Mexico president threatens constitutional change if power bill struck down

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would send an initiative to Congress to reform the constitution if a new law to increase state influence over the electricity market is deemed unconstitutional. Last week, a judge temporarily suspended the government's electricity bill, which was passed by lawmakers this month to strengthen state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad at the expense of private operators.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:29 IST
Mexico president threatens constitutional change if power bill struck down
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would send an initiative to Congress to reform the constitution if a new law to increase state influence over the electricity market is deemed unconstitutional.

Last week, a judge temporarily suspended the government's electricity bill, which was passed by lawmakers this month to strengthen state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad at the expense of private operators. The law has angered business groups and generators of wind and solar power, whose projects have been held up by the government as it attempts to reorganize the market.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he was sure the legislation was not unconstitutional. "But if judges, magistrates, justices determine that it is unconstitutional and that it can't continue, I would send a initiative to reform the constitution," he said.

He did not detail what such a change could look like. Some lawyers familiar with the energy sector do not believe the law is likely to be declared unconstitutional if the government can provide adequate guarantees to existing investments.

Still, the power market shake-up has soured the mood for some investors, and providers of renewable energy are concerned that the changes threaten their businesses in Mexico. Lopez Obrador argues the previous administration skewed the electricity market in favor of private operators with its own constitutional overhaul. Earlier this month, the leftist leader said he would renegotiate existing contracts in the industry.

Some companies were eager to reach a deal with the government, Lopez Obrador said, without naming any. However, there would need to be "discounts," he said. Trade experts say that a repeal of the last government's energy reform could breach Mexico's commitments to investors under a regional trade deal it initially sealed in 2018, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S CDC Director Says Agency Working To Update Guidance On Maintaining Six Feet Of Distance

Public health officials FDA WILL ANALYZE REAL WORLD EVIDENCE, DATA FROM TRIALS TO DETERMEINE WHEN VACCINES NEED TO BE ALTERED TO ADDRESS VARIANTS FDA OFFICIAL AT HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING FDA IS ALREADY GETTING FIRST READOUTS ON VACCINE S...

Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office....

101-year-old man gets first COVID jab at pvt hospital in Delhi

Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.Gupta, now 107, stepped out of his home in south Delhi for the firs...

Sustainability goals to turn companies towards software solutions: Pure Storage

Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday. Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021