4,745 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in Pune

As many as 4,745 of the 23,179 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours were reported from Pune, the state health department informed on Wednesday. The district also reported 15 deaths in the said period, taking the death toll in the state to 9,455.

The total number of positive cases in the district now stands at 4,48,567, including 4,12,320 recoveries, and 26,961 active cases. Earlier on Tuesday, Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said there was no plan to impose a complete COVID-19 lockdown in the city. He added that screening and testing will be increased to contain the fresh surge of cases.

"We have made micro containment zones, increased screening and testing. I don't think imposing a complete lockdown is necessary right now," Mohol said. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected COVID-19 states in the country, with 23,179 new COVID-19 cases, 9,138 discharges and 84 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in the state now stands at 23,70,507, including 21,63,391 recoveries, 1,52,760 active cases and 53,080 deaths. (ANI)

