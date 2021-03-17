Left Menu

Sudanese military company to give up its civilian operations

Sudan's military took power from al-Bashir in April 2019, after months of protests that began the previous December, then the following August agreed to share power with civilians. Since then, the economy has weakened, with the government suffering from chronically low revenue.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:49 IST
Sudanese military company to give up its civilian operations

One of Sudan's biggest military firms has agreed to gradually hand over its civilian operations to the finance ministry, with the goal of eventually converting it to a public shareholding company, the information minister said on Wednesday. If completed, the spin-off of Defense Industrial Systems' civilian business could help reduce tension between the transitional authority's civilian and military elements, which are sharing power until the end of 2023.

Many civilian politicians view the military's opaque business activities as inappropriate and complain that its profits are not included in the state budget. "This is a new partnership between the military and civilian components that produced the great December revolution," said Information Minister Hamza Balol, in a reference to the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir, at a news conference at the company's manufacturing complex on the outskirts of Khartoum.

The company hosted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other ministers on Wednesday in a rare invitation to civilians to tour its facilities. Sudan's military took power from al-Bashir in April 2019, after months of protests that began the previous December, then the following August agreed to share power with civilians.

Since then, the economy has weakened, with the government suffering from chronically low revenue. Sudan's military has been under domestic and international pressure to increase its transparency and contribute more to the national economy.

The company, like many other large enterprises owned by the military, has yet to release its finances or disclose its holdings to the public. "The Sudanese public will now be able to benefit from this company," said Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim, citing its work in the petroleum, railway and agricultural industries.

"It is important for the company to explain to the people what it does and what it owns and what it hopes to achieve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

228,000 Additional child deaths estimated in South Asia due to COVID-19

Drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services across South Asia due to COVID-19 may have contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, according to a new United Nations report. Around 1...

Bangladesh: Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village over social media post

Thousands of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam supporters on Wednesday attacked a Hindu village in Shalla upazila of Sunamgan district, after a Hindu man criticised the group joint-secretary general Mawlana Mufti Mamunuls speec...

HC asks Maha govt stand on PIL on Mumbai-Pune expressway toll

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to appear for the Maharashtra government in a public interest litigation seeking that the toll collection on Mumbai Pune Expressway from August 2019 onwards be...

French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20

A French court on Wednesday postponed the illegal campaign financing trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to May 20 after a co-accused told the judges his defense lawyer was sick with COVID-19.Prosecutors allege that during Sark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021