Left Menu

NEP will build strong foundations for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Education Minister

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will build strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:01 IST
NEP will build strong foundations for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Education Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will build strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday. He replied to the discussion on the demand for Grants of the Ministry of Education for the year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to a press statement, Pokhriyal said NEP will build strong foundations for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and help India claim its status as a 'Vishwaguru'. Pokhriyal emphasised that the NEP was formulated after holding broad-base and wider consultations with every stakeholders, including teachers, students, academicians, parents and students among others.

The Minister said that the NEP is based on firm foundations of equity, quality and accessibility. He spoke about features of NEP 2020, which includes imparting vocational education from class 6 onwards, progress card in place of report card, 5+3+3+4 structure, multidisciplinary education with easy entry/exit options and academic bank of credit. Pokhriyal also added that several countries have acknowledged the NEP as the biggest reform of the world.

Speaking on the budget allocation for education for the year 2021-22, Pokhriyal said that for the Department of School Education and literacy, the total budget allocation in 2021-22 is Rs 54873.66 crore, which is an increase of Rs 2,684.59 crore as compared to that of last year. For the Department of Higher Education, the total budget allocation in 2021-22 is Rs 38350.65 crore, which is an increase of Rs 5450.65 crore as compared to last year's budget. Speaking about the government's impetus to boost research and innovation, the Minister mentioned about National Research Foundation. He also said that there is a shift from package culture to the patent culture among students now.

Enumerating initiative and efforts taken by the government to ensure continuity of education during challenging times of covid, Pokhriyal said education was provided via online and digital mediums throughSwayam, SwayamPrabha, E Pathshala, DIKSHA. He also mentioned that Manodarpan Portal was launched to provide 24*7 counselling services to the students. Board Exams and competitive exams (JEE and NEET) were conducted successfully, he added. He also highlighted that in the year 2019-20, 8.19 lakh students were being provided education through IGNOU, while the figure was 3.98 lakh students in the year 2013-14. The number of research scholars in higher education in the year 2019-20 stood at 2.02 lakhs while it was 1.07 lakh in the year 2013-14, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

228,000 Additional child deaths estimated in South Asia due to COVID-19

Drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services across South Asia due to COVID-19 may have contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, according to a new United Nations report. Around 1...

Bangladesh: Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village over social media post

Thousands of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam supporters on Wednesday attacked a Hindu village in Shalla upazila of Sunamgan district, after a Hindu man criticised the group joint-secretary general Mawlana Mufti Mamunuls speec...

HC asks Maha govt stand on PIL on Mumbai-Pune expressway toll

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to appear for the Maharashtra government in a public interest litigation seeking that the toll collection on Mumbai Pune Expressway from August 2019 onwards be...

French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20

A French court on Wednesday postponed the illegal campaign financing trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to May 20 after a co-accused told the judges his defense lawyer was sick with COVID-19.Prosecutors allege that during Sark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021