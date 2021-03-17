Left Menu

50 for freedom forced labour campaign achieves major milestone

ILO constituents overwhelmingly adopted the Forced Labour Protocol N°29 during the 2014 International Labour Conference.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:27 IST
50 for freedom forced labour campaign achieves major milestone
“A clear and active commitment is needed from all companies to eradicate forced labour,” said Roberto Suarez-Santos, IOE Secretary-General. Image Credit: Twitter (@GuyRyder)

The 50 for freedom campaign has achieved its initial goal of reaching 50 ratifications of the Forced Labour Protocol.

The milestone was met with the ratification of the treaty by Sudan on 17 March.

This international treaty commits governments to take effective measures to prevent forced labour, protect their victims and ensure their access to justice and remedies, including compensation.

"We reached a major milestone," said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization. "A future of work that is free of forced labour, human trafficking, child labour and modern slavery is a future that we must shape together. Because forced labour has no place in the better normal we want to start building as of today."

ILO constituents overwhelmingly adopted the Forced Labour Protocol N°29 during the 2014 International Labour Conference.

The ILO, together with the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), launched the 50 for Freedom campaign to encourage governments to ratify the Protocol and to raise awareness about the existence of modern-day slavery.

Nearly 60'000 people from all over the world have joined the campaign so far, supporting the call for ratification and implementation of the Protocol. A number of partners from the public and private sector, social partners, civil society organizations as well as several celebrities also support the campaign.

"50 ratifications are worth celebrating but we need many more," said Sharan Burrow, ITUC Secretary-General.

Forced labour affects all population groups, every region of the world and every economic sector. According to the latest global estimates, there are still 25 million men, women and children trapped in forced labour – trafficked, held in debt bondage, or working under slavery-like conditions. That number has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the most vulnerable workers, most of whom do not have access to social protection.

However, ratification by itself is not enough. Implementation is vital if people's lives are to change for the better.

This will require a global and joint effort, including from the private sector. "A clear and active commitment is needed from all companies to eradicate forced labour," said Roberto Suarez-Santos, IOE Secretary-General.

With less than ten years remaining to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 8.7 of eradicating forced labour, countries need to make more efforts to implement the Protocol.

"If we are to achieve Target 8.7 of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we must follow up with careful implementation in every region, every country, every village, and make sure that no one is left behind," said the ILO Director-General.

A signing ceremony to mark Sudan's ratification of the Protocol will be held on 26th March 2021.

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

228,000 Additional child deaths estimated in South Asia due to COVID-19

Drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services across South Asia due to COVID-19 may have contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, according to a new United Nations report. Around 1...

Bangladesh: Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village over social media post

Thousands of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam supporters on Wednesday attacked a Hindu village in Shalla upazila of Sunamgan district, after a Hindu man criticised the group joint-secretary general Mawlana Mufti Mamunuls speec...

HC asks Maha govt stand on PIL on Mumbai-Pune expressway toll

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to appear for the Maharashtra government in a public interest litigation seeking that the toll collection on Mumbai Pune Expressway from August 2019 onwards be...

French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20

A French court on Wednesday postponed the illegal campaign financing trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to May 20 after a co-accused told the judges his defense lawyer was sick with COVID-19.Prosecutors allege that during Sark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021