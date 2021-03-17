Left Menu

Tanakpur-bound Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi runs backwards after cattle run over

The Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi, heading towards Tanakpur in Uttarakhand, ran backwards on Wednesday after it ran over cattle between the Khatima-Tanakpur section, creating a bit of confusion among the passengers onboard.

ANI | Khatima (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:24 IST
Tanakpur-bound Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi runs backwards after cattle run over
Visuals of the Purnagiri Jansatabdi train running backwards. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi, heading towards Tanakpur in Uttarakhand, ran backwards on Wednesday after it ran over cattle between the Khatima-Tanakpur section, creating a bit of confusion among the passengers onboard. According to the North Eastern Railways, the train did not derail and all passengers were transported safely to Tanakpur.

"The incident took place after cattle run over. The train stopped just short of the Khatima yard safely. There was no derailment and all passengers are safe, they were transported to Tanakpur. A grade-level inquiry has been ordered in the incident," an official statement from the ministry of railways said. The loco pilot and the guard present in the train have been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered to look into the incident.

The Jan Shatabdi runs between Tanakpur and Delhi junction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman hangs self to death in Ghaziabad

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her boyfriends house here, police said on Wednesday. The woman, who was in a live-in relationship, belonged to Uttam Nagar colony of west Delhi, the...

3 cops suspended for sheltering accused in illicit liquor supply case in UP's Fatehpur

Three policemen were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly sheltering a man accused of supplying spurious liquor that led to the death of two labourers in this Uttar Pradesh district.Durgesh Kumar was arrested on Tuesday in connection with t...

228,000 Additional child deaths estimated in South Asia due to COVID-19

Drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services across South Asia due to COVID-19 may have contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, according to a new United Nations report. Around 1...

Bangladesh: Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village over social media post

Thousands of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam supporters on Wednesday attacked a Hindu village in Shalla upazila of Sunamgan district, after a Hindu man criticised the group joint-secretary general Mawlana Mufti Mamunuls speec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021