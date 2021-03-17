Left Menu

Chennai Air Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13 Lakh

The Chennai Air Customs has seized gold from swallowed capsules and electronics goods worth Rs 19.85 lakhs from the Chennai Airport, informed the Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:41 IST
Chennai Air Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13 Lakh
Gold seized by Chennai Air Customs.. Image Credit: ANI

The Chennai Air Customs has seized gold from swallowed capsules and electronics goods worth Rs 19.85 lakhs from the Chennai Airport, informed the Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the department, 281 grams of gold along with four iPhone 12 Pro, six Airpods Pro, six Apple watches and five refurbished laptops was recovered and seized under the Customs Act from the possession of a passenger who arrived from Dubai on March 10.

"The accused Mohamed Riyas arrived from Dubai on March 10 was intercepted at exit by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officer on suspicion of carrying gold. On questioning he appeared to be nervous and admitted of swallowing cylindrical capsules concealing gold paste capsules in the stomach," the statement read. "Further, on the search of his check-in bag, four iPhone 12 Pro, six Airpods Pro, six Apple watches and five refurbished laptops totally valued at Rs 6.85 lakhs were recovered and seized," it said.

Riyas was admitted to Stanley Government hospital on the same day to recover the gold from the swallowed capsules. " After nearly a week in the hospital, 34 cylindrical capsules weighing 372 grams were recovered. On extraction 281 grams of gold valued at Rs 13 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act," the statement added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...

U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move c...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

COVID SCIENCE-Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Multiple variants can escape vaccines Antibodies induced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021