Apna Dal MLA in UP voices support to farmers protesting against Centre's agri laws

PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:10 IST
An MLA of the Apna Dal (S), an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, came out in support of the farmers agitating against three new agriculture laws of the Centre on Wednesday and questioned why the government was adamant on implementing the legislations.

''It seems that the government has no problem with people and farmers getting angry. It looks like the aim is not to make a handful of industrialists unhappy,'' Apna Dal (S) MLA Amar Singh Chaudhary told reporters here.

Asking why industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani got big godowns constructed in different states about a year ago, he said the people who voted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and again in the 2019 general election, with the farmers also extending support to the saffron party on the promise that their income will be doubled, are unhappy over the contentious farm laws.

Stressing that farmers have doubts because big industrial houses have constructed godowns from Panipat in Haryana to Gujarat and they fear that their land would be taken and they will be reduced to bonded labourers, Chaudhary said the government is not doing anything to clear these doubts.

