Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cut losses, dollar drops after Fed statement

The U.S. dollar also weakened after the highly anticipated statement from the U.S. central bank, which projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which touched 1.689%, its highest level since January 2020, earlier in the session, last fell 11/32 in price to yield 1.6603%, from 1.623% late on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:14 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cut losses, dollar drops after Fed statement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A gauge of global stocks cut losses on Wednesday and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields largely held gains after the Federal Reserve repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come. The U.S. dollar also weakened after the highly anticipated statement from the U.S. central bank, which projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which touched 1.689%, its highest level since January 2020, earlier in the session, last fell 11/32 in price to yield 1.6603%, from 1.623% late on Tuesday. "The Fed statement today was more optimistic than some expected, they raised their outlook for both economic growth and the labor market," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. "The market's view of the statement is that it was fairly optimistic."

On Wall Street, major indexes were mixed after moving higher after the Fed statement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.82 points, or 0.43%, to 32,966.77, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.02%, to 3,961.81 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.15 points, or 0.25%, to 13,438.42.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.45% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06%, after falling more sharply earlier in the session. In currencies trading, the dollar index fell 0.33%, with the euro up 0.52% to $1.1962.

Oil slipped for a fourth day, weighed down by expectations of weaker demand in Europe and by rising U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude recently fell 0.17% to $64.69 per barrel and Brent was at $68.11, down 0.41% on the day.

(Additionl reporting by Stephen Culp in New York, Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...

U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move c...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

COVID SCIENCE-Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Multiple variants can escape vaccines Antibodies induced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021