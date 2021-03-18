Left Menu

Daughters of construction workers to get married at mass wedding

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:19 IST
As many as 3,500 daughters of registered construction workers will get married in a mass marriage programme to be held here and attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

According to Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the state government is running several welfare schemes and programmes for the well-being of the workers, poor and the economically-weaker sections of the society to provide them an opportunity to live an honourable life.

Under one such scheme, 3,500 women will get married at the mass wedding on Thursday.

Maurya said Adityanath would be present to bless the couples at the event that is being organised by the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Maurya claimed that it would be a ''world record'' to organise such a mass wedding for the marriage of 3,500 couples at any one venue.

Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 55,000 is given for the marriage of the daughter of a registered construction worker, Rs 65,000 for intercaste marriage and Rs 75,000 financial assistance for getting married at a mass wedding venue.

Up to two daughters of construction workers can benefit from this scheme, Maurya said, adding that the age of the daughter should be above 18 years and the groom's more than 21 years and the registration of the labourer should also be over 100 days old.

He said that the daughters of construction workers registered in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki districts were being married in the matrimonial programme, which will be held as per the accepted religious customs and traditions. PTI SAB HMB

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

