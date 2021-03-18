Left Menu

Govt, BJP not trustworthy: Naresh Tikait

Hence, the Army and farmers should be kept satisfied, Malik had said.Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delhs borders at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November with a demand that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws and make a new one that would ensure legal guarantee on the MSP.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:28 IST
Govt, BJP not trustworthy: Naresh Tikait
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The government and the BJP are not trustworthy, BKU president Naresh Tikait alleged on Wednesday, as he hit out at the Centre over the contentious agriculture laws.

Tikait made the remark as he participated in a monthly meeting of his farmers' union at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Addressing Bharatiya Kisan Union supporters, who have been camping at Ghazipur for nearly four months now, Tikait said: ''This movement will continue for long, make it a part of your routine.'' ''The government and the BJP are not trustworthy,'' the farmer leader said, according to a statement issued by BKU's national media incharge Dharmendra Malik.

''More people like (Meghalaya Governor) Satyapal Malik will come forward. The farmers respect their truth. BJP MPs are now feeling suffocated,'' Tikait said.

Malik had on Sunday sided with farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend the community.

Speaking at an event in his home district of Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, Malik had said if the Centre gave legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farmers would relent.

''None of the laws are in favour of farmers. The country in which farmers and soldiers are not satisfied, that country cannot move ahead. That country cannot be saved. Hence, the Army and farmers should be kept satisfied,'' Malik had said.

Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delh's borders at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November with a demand that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws and make a new one that would ensure legal guarantee on the MSP. The government, however, has held that the laws were pro-farmer. PTI KIS/CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021