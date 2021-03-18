Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 million bond offering

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas on Thursday said it has priced a $600 million single tranche seven-year note.

Petronas said in a statement the notes were priced at 85 basis points over the seven-year U.S. treasury to yield 2.112%.

It also said the issuance marks the first corporate bond issued by wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Energy Canada Ltd.

