Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 million bond offering

Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 million bond offeringReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-03-2021 06:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 06:44 IST
Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas on Thursday said it has priced a $600 million single tranche seven-year note.
Petronas said in a statement the notes were priced at 85 basis points over the seven-year U.S. treasury to yield 2.112%.
It also said the issuance marks the first corporate bond issued by wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Energy Canada Ltd.
