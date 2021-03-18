Odhisa writes to Health Ministry for inclusion of additional categories as frontline workers

Odisha government on Wednesday urged the Union Health Ministry to allow it to include journalists, electricity and water supply and airport workers and priests of Lord Jagannath Temple and Lingaraj Temple in the frontline workers category for COVID-19 vaccination in the state. Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Health Department wrote to the Union Health Secretary seeking Centre's nod.

"It is suggested that the following categories may be included as FLWs (frontline workers). Journalists and other personnel of print and electronic media. Staff engaged in the maintenance of essential services like electricity and water supply. Staff engaged at airports, railways and seaports. Sebayats (priests) of Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri, Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar," the letter said. Vaccination drive was started in the country on January 16 for healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

Advertisement

The second phase started on March 1 in which doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)