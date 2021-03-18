Avian Influenza: Samples sent to NIHSAD Bhopal for tests found negative
Surveillance samples, which were sent to NIHSAD Bhopal for the tests of Avian Influenza on March 4, has been found negative as per the report received late Wednesday, according to National Zoological Park, Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:45 IST
Surveillance samples, which were sent to NIHSAD Bhopal for the tests of Avian Influenza on March 4, has been found negative as per the report received late Wednesday, according to National Zoological Park, Delhi. That was the fourth round of surveillance samples sent to NIHSAD.
"Since two consecutive surveillance test reports have come negative, the Zoological Park has come out of epicentre/surveillance zone," the zoo authorities said. The previous negative report had come on March 1, 2021.
According to the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, till January 30 outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in 10 States/UTs- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir for poultry birds. 13 States/UTs including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Bihar reported avian influenza among crow/migratory/wild birds. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat budget: Rs 32,719 cr allocated to education, Rs 11,323 cr to health
Gujarat: Vadodara Central Jail inmates launch radio station
COVID-19: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, TN, Gujarat, Karnataka continue to see upsurge in new cases
Prakash Javadekar lauds BJP's victory in Gujarat local body polls, says results 'very encouraging'
People's trust, affection for Modi endure: BJP on Gujarat local poll win