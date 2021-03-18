Man detained in murder case of 7-year-old in Jodhpur

A man has been detained in connection with the alleged murder case of 7-year-old a child in Ratanada area of Jodhpur, police said.

"A child was kidnapped on March 15. We found his body near the ground in Ratanada area on March 17. A man in the matter has been detained," Dharmendra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jodhpur (East) said.

The police said that the man has confessed to the crime. (ANI)

