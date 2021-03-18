Left Menu

Key accused who fired at Delhi Police constable in Bhalswa Dairy area held

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man allegedly involving in the incident in which three unidentified persons fired at a constable in the Bhalswa Dairy area last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man allegedly involving in the incident in which three unidentified persons fired at a constable in the Bhalswa Dairy area last month. The arrested man identified as Adil is the prime accused and was arrested after the encounter from the industrial area of Gazipur by a team of Assitant Commissioner of Police Attar Singh and Inspector Shiv Kumar, as per a police statement.

The police had earlier arrested the other two accused involved in the matter. "We received information that the accused will come to the industrial area of Gazipur around 10.45 pm. Though we had arrested two of his fellows earlier, however, the key accused had been out of reach from the police," said ACP Attar Singh in his statement.

The accused was wanted for many crimes in Haryana's Sonipat, and in Delhi along with his accomplices. Police admitted Adil, to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway in the case.

A Delhi Police constable, Sandeep was found injured in the Bhalswa Dairy area on February 25 after three unidentified people allegedly shot him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

