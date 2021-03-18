Left Menu

Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (waqf) withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-03-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 10:18 IST
Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (waqf) withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz. Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz citing the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and had said loudspeakers used during daytime shall adhere to ambient air quality standards in respect of noise.

"Loudspeakers shall not be used from 10:00 pm onwards up to 6:00 am and loudspeakers used during the day shall be as per the ambient air quality standards," the earlier circular had said. Stating increased ambient noise level, the circular read, "It is observed that increasing ambient noise level around many Masjid and Dargah due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said. The bl...

Skootr launches Skootr FinSave, a new company to meet growing demand for financial services in the office segment

New Delhi India, March 18 ANIPRNewswire Skootr, Indias foremost Premium Managed Office Space provider today announced the launch of Skootr FinSave, a new enterprise, offering, 360-degree Leasing Solutions to large and mid-sized Corporates. ...

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus, doctors say

Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus.According to the yet-to-be peer-rev...

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to high level of pollution in several cities of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021