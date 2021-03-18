Left Menu

National Grid to buy PPL's UK utility business for 7.8 bln stg

National Grid to buy PPL's UK utility business for 7.8 bln stg
National Grid said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the holding company of the UK's largest electricity distribution business, Western Power Distribution, from U.S. company PPL Corp for 7.8 billion pounds ($10.92 billion).

($1 = 0.7144 pounds)

