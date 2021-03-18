National Grid to buy PPL's UK utility business for 7.8 bln stg

National Grid to buy PPL's UK utility business for 7.8 bln stgReuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:42 IST
National Grid said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the holding company of the UK's largest electricity distribution business, Western Power Distribution, from U.S. company PPL Corp for 7.8 billion pounds ($10.92 billion).
($1 = 0.7144 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.