Left Menu

USAID, DFC announce USD 41 mn financing for renewable energy in India

USAIDIndias Acting Mission Director Karen Klimowski stated, Investments in solar solutions, secured by these credit guarantees, will improve access to clean, steady, and affordable energy as well as further progress towards India's clean energy transition and climate change mitigation. India's commercial and industrial sectors pay high fees for their electricity, making rooftop solar a sustainable, cost-saving investment, but SMEs and residential consumers face obstacles in securing the financing needed to install and use rooftop panels, as per the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:55 IST
USAID, DFC announce USD 41 mn financing for renewable energy in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced a USD 41 million-loan guarantee program to finance investment in renewable energy solutions by Indian SMEs. ''USAID and DFC are jointly sponsoring a USD 41 million loan portfolio guarantee to help finance investments by Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in renewable energy solutions, including rooftop solar installations. These loans will enable SMEs to access reliable power and cut costs,'' a statement said. USAID/India's Acting Mission Director Karen Klimowski stated, "Investments in solar solutions, secured by these credit guarantees, will improve access to clean, steady, and affordable energy as well as further progress towards India's clean energy transition and climate change mitigation."

India's commercial and industrial sectors pay high fees for their electricity, making rooftop solar a sustainable, cost-saving investment, but SMEs and residential consumers face obstacles in securing the financing needed to install and use rooftop panels, as per the statement. SMEs account for 48 percent of the total energy consumed in India's industrial sector. Rooftop solar power generation offers a win-win, it said, adding that lower monthly energy costs drive important social benefits, including job creation and economic growth, while reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality. USAID and DFC partnered with the New York-based Encourage Capital, an environmentally focused investment firm, and two Indian non-banking financial companies, cKers Financial and woman-owned Electronica Finance Limited (EFL), to address this challenge.

Encourage Capital has invested USD 15 million in EFL, which will use the USAID-DFC loan portfolio guarantee to stimulate the rooftop solar market - representing a USD 9 billion market opportunity - for SMEs. USAID will continue its support by providing technical assistance to address quality and safety concerns in the rooftop solar market. Once these credit guarantees lower the financial hurdle for installing rooftop solar, India will realize numerous benefits resulting from the transition to this green technology.

These guarantees have the potential to unlock lifesaving social benefits and robust economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 67590.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 45072.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 45253.00 PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW...

Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pursuing appeasement and vote bank politics which were responsible for infiltration.Addressing an election rally here in the tribal Jangalmahal re...

Kuwait Foreign Minister Al-Sabah meets Jaishankar

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. As per a tweet by the External Af...

Adapted to any system the opponent played: Tuchel on Chelsea's win over Atletico Madrid

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said the victory over Atletico Madrid was a deserved one before adding that his side adapted to any system the opponent played. Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021