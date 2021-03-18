Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajasthan govt to assess primary students on basis of SMILE program

Amid concerns over the rising number of coronavirus infections, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that the students of primary classes will be promoted on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:03 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid concerns over the rising number of coronavirus infections, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that the students of primary classes will be promoted on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme. According to a statement issued by the government, the students of classes one to five shall be marked on the basis of their performance in the first and second edition of the SMILE program and the 'Come Learn At Home' initiative launched by the state's education department to ensure continuity in the learning of students.

Examinations of classes six and seven will be conducted from April 15 to 22 at the school level, of classes nine and 11 will be conducted from April 6 to 22 at the district level and of class eight on the pattern of the board examinations, said the statement. It further added that the results of classes six, seven, nine and 11 will be announced on April 30 and admission in the upcoming classes will start from May 1. (ANI)

