Girl alleges gangrape in UP's Barabanki, case registered

A girl has alleged that she was raped by four youth from her village in Zaidpur of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Wednesday, said the police.

ANI | Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A girl has alleged that she was raped by four youth from her village in Zaidpur of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Wednesday, said the police. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, said, "A girl hailing from Zaidpur has filed a complaint in which four youths of the village have been accused of abducting and gang-raping her. An FIR has been filed and the girl has been sent for medical examination."

As per the victim's statement, she was going to school to study when the four accused youth kidnapped her and took her to a deserted place, and gang-raped her. She further stated that after reaching home she narrated her ordeal to her family members after which a complaint was lodged with the police. The victim's father said that he is a candidate for the village head in the upcoming panchayat elections and he was being pressurized for not contesting the elections. He further alleged that when he disagreed, he was lured with money. However, after he refused to accept the offer his 16-year-old daughter was kidnapped yesterday by four youth of the village named Akash Verma, Lalji Verma, Sachin Verma, and Shivam Verma, while she was going to the school. He added that after committing the crime they left his daughter near their house.

"The victim's statement has been recorded and a complaint has been filed. We have launched an investigation and will take appropriate action against the accused persons once the medical reports of the victim are received," added Pandey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

