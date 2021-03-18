Left Menu

Covid-19: All gardens, parks to be shut in Ahmedabad till further notice

In the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19, all gardens and parks in Gujarat's Ahmedabad including Kankaria Lake and Zoo will be closed from Thursday till further orders.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujrat) | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:29 IST
A park in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19, all gardens and parks in Gujarat's Ahmedabad including Kankaria Lake and Zoo will be closed from Thursday till further orders. According to a notice by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, all gardens and parks in Ahmedabad will be closed from today till further orders due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

Buses operating under Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have also been suspended from Thursday Meanwhile, to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot. The curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am till March 31.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference yesterday with chief ministers of several states on the issue of coronavirus surge in the country, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has formed a committee to review the pandemic situation in the Gujarat. The number of daily testing and vaccination in the state will also be increased, the chief minister said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 5,310 active cases in Gujarat whereas 27,143,3 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

