CRPF organises free medical camp for residents of border area of J-K's Baramulla

The 53 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), organised a free medical camp for the residents of the border area of Zehampora village in Baramulla on Thursday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:35 IST
Sheikh Nisar, Sarpanch, Zehampora village speaks to ANI in Baramulla on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The 53 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), organised a free medical camp for the residents of the border area of Zehampora village in Baramulla on Thursday. The free medical camp is part of CRPF's drive for the welfare of the Kashmiri people and for serving them better amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was organised in Boniyar town at Uri in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The purpose of the medical camp was to provide quality health care to all those patients who cannot afford to pay the doctors and purchase expensive medicines from the market. Border residents appreciated this step taken by the CRPF and hope such types of medical camps will be organized in the future also. During this medical camp, CRPF distributed free medicines, sanitisers, masks and soaps etc amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Sheikh Nisar, Sarpanch, Zehampora, said, "Today, the 53 Batallion of CRPF organised a medical camp where people could avail free check-up and medicines. There are 12 to 13 wards in this village that were invited to participate in this camp. Such camps prove to be very beneficial especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Basic things required to maintain hygiene like soaps, sanitisers, etc were distributed among people apart from all kinds of medicines," the Sarpanch said. Manzoor Ahmad, a local resident who participated in the camp said, "I am very thankful to the CRPF 53 Batallion for organising this free medical camp. The majority population of this place lives in forested areas. Due to the backwardness of this region, people are usually unable to access basic medicines and medical facilities. We request the administration to keep on organising such camps which facilitate the local residents of this place."

Another resident, Abdul Majeed, stated that there is always a need for better medical facilities in a far-flung area like this. Such camps extend a lot of help to the locals. "I am thankful to the CRPF 53 Batallion for organising this and am hopeful that such camps will keep on taking place in the future."

This Medical Camp was inaugurated by Mansa Begum, wife of constable (CT/GD) Nazeer Ahmad Khan of village Begna Noorkhan, Baramulla who lost his life on October 8, 2005, fighting anti-social elements while posted in 136 Battalion of the CRPF in Nalbari, Assam. (ANI)

