Left Menu

Centre should have consulted farmers before enacting new agricultural laws: BJP leader

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:51 IST
Centre should have consulted farmers before enacting new agricultural laws: BJP leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday said there would have been no agitation by farmers had the Centre consulted them before enacting the new agricultural laws.

He also urged the government to bring a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur to demand that the Centre repeal the three farm laws that were enacted in September last year and make a new law guaranteeing MSP for crops.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said the Modi government should have consulted the farmers before enacting the new agricultural laws.

Had the farmers been taken into confidence by the government before bringing these laws, there would have been no agitation over the issue, he said.

The former MLA also urged the Modi government to enact a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers.

He said the denial of MSP to farmers for their products should be made a cognisable offence.

The recent hike in MSP is not by the rise in prices of diesel and fertilisers and farmers will suffer losses due to this, he added.

The government had increased the MSP of six rabi crops in September last year.

Singh also claimed that the situation in police stations and tehsils in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government is ''bad''.

He said he had raised the issue in a meeting of the state working committee of the BJP held recently in Lucknow.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months CM Arvind Kejriwal....

On Ukraine's front line, one town wants its old name back: New York

A huge banner reading New York hangs over the town hall entrance and a bakery with the same name sells coffee and croissants.But instead of a bustling Manhattan skyline, this town is dominated by an old phenol factory and Communist-era apar...

Rugby-Daly at centre for England against Ireland

Elliot Daly will replace the injured Henry Slade at outside centre for England in their final Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday in the only change to the side that beat France last week.Daly, who has been Englands regular fullbac...

Tamil Nadu Polls: E Palaniswami carries out campaign rallies in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday carried out campaign rallies in Vedaranyam of the Nagapattinam district ahead of the State assembly elections. Huge crowds were seen thronging the Chief Ministers vehicle.Over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021