Left Menu

Jai Kisan Andolan launches 'MSP loot calculator' to show losses incurred by farmers

This trend continues every year as the government has not made any arrangement for the purchase of gram, Yadav claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:09 IST
Jai Kisan Andolan launches 'MSP loot calculator' to show losses incurred by farmers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@_JaiKisan)

The Jai Kisan Andolan on Thursday launched an ''MSP Loot Calculator'', which will calculate the losses incurred by farmers when forced to sell crops below the minimum support price.

According to Avik Saha, the national convenor of Jai Kisan Andolan - a nationwide movement dedicated to farmers' rights, the calculator would be sharing new data every day showcasing the losses faced by farmers in different parts of the country in association with the sale of the variety of crops that they grow.

''Its purpose is to expose the false propaganda of the government that the farmer is getting the MSP announced by the government,'' Saha said.

New findings by the loot calculator about different crops in different states and the losses incurred by farmers will now be shared daily on Jai Kisan Andolan's social media pages, he added.

''From now on, every day the Jai Kisan movement will release the data of the plunder of the farmer in any state, any market or any crop," Saha said.

He said the calculator would use data from the government website Agmark.net to deduce its findings.

Getting a written guarantee on the MSP has been one of the major demands being fielded by the farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws at several Delhi borders for over 100 days now.

Jai Kisan Andolan founder Yogendra Yadav said while the government has been claiming that the ''MSP was, is and will be there'', farmers have been forced to sell below the minimum support price and face huge losses for years.

According to the findings of the ''MSP Loot calculator'', farmers have lost Rs 140 crore by selling their crop below the minimum support price during the sale of chana (Bengal Gram) alone in the first 15 days of March, Yadav claimed.

''If the same trend of sale below MSP price continued and the government did not interfere, then in this year itself, farmers will be looted of Rs 870 crore,'' he alleged.

He, however, added that this "loot" was not new.

''Farmers were looted of Rs 884 crore in the year 2020-21 for their gram crop as they got Rs 800 less than the MSP. In the previous year of 2019-20, farmers were robbed of Rs 957 crore. This trend continues every year as the government has not made any arrangement for the purchase of gram," Yadav claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Accenture raises full-year revenue forecast on strong digital services demand

IT consulting firm Accenture raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and reported second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.After the COVID-19 pa...

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

If eligibility criteria relaxed, we can vaccinate entire Delhi population in 3 months CM Arvind Kejriwal....

On Ukraine's front line, one town wants its old name back: New York

A huge banner reading New York hangs over the town hall entrance and a bakery with the same name sells coffee and croissants.But instead of a bustling Manhattan skyline, this town is dominated by an old phenol factory and Communist-era apar...

Rugby-Daly at centre for England against Ireland

Elliot Daly will replace the injured Henry Slade at outside centre for England in their final Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday in the only change to the side that beat France last week.Daly, who has been Englands regular fullbac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021