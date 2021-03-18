Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:18 IST
SA preparing to undergo 2nd Generation Country Review process
“The mechanism is further aimed at fostering good governance on the continent, through systematic peer learning and self-assessment,” Mchunu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, says South Africa is currently preparing to undergo its 2nd Generation Country Review process.

"As a country, we have already adopted the Roadmap, setting out clear timelines for conducting the Country Review Process and stakeholder consultations," Mchunu said, addressing the media in Pretoria earlier on Thursday.

South Africa is one of the founding Member States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

The APRM is a tool for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, identifying deficiencies and assessing capacity-building needs to foster policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration.

"The mechanism is further aimed at fostering good governance on the continent, through systematic peer learning and self-assessment," Mchunu said.

Mchunu said 40 countries have voluntarily acceded to the APRM over the years.

"Great milestones have to date been achieved on a continental level as well as here at home," he said.

Twenty-three countries have undergone the APRM Country Review process and two more countries will join the group of governance reformers by the end of 2021.

The APRM, formed in 2003, is a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by African Union (AU) the Member States.

Its primary purpose is to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration through sharing of experiences and reinforcement of successful and best practice, including identifying deficiencies and assessing the needs for capacity building.

In 2020, Cabinet declared the readiness of the country to undertake the APRM 2nd Generation Review Process.

This was followed by the establishment of APRM national structures and commencing with the substantive work of the second generation review in earnest.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

