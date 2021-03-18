Over 80 pc polluting industries in Yamuna basin yet to install OCEMS: CPCB data

Only 285 of the 1,631 grossly polluting industries in the Yamuna basin have installed online continuous effluent monitoring system (OCEMS), required to regulate discharge of effluents and air emissions, according to official data.

Of the 1,346 grossly polluted industries that are yet to install OCEMS and connect them to the server of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 661 have been operating in Haryana, 419 in Uttar Pradesh, 265 in Delhi and one in Uttarakhand.

The apex pollution watchdog has asked the authorities in these states to direct these industries to install OCEMS and connect them to its server to share the data within three months.

Industries such as power, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, refineries, distilleries, sugar, textile, tanneries, and others release large quantum of pollutants through air emissions and effluent discharge. In order to ensure that these industries comply with the parameters prescribed for effluents, the CPCB has been insisting they install OCEMS that share data with it and the respective SPCB. It had since 2015 made it mandatory for industries to install OCEMS.

