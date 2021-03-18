Left Menu

Tourism recovery plan would soon be presented to Cabinet for approval

When Deputy President David Mabuza appeared before the National Assembly to respond to oral questions on Wednesday, he said a plan aimed at reigniting growth in the sector would soon be presented to Cabinet for approval. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:28 IST
Tourism recovery plan would soon be presented to Cabinet for approval
The Deputy President said South Africa is one of the countries most adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.  Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

When South Africa implemented lockdown restrictions, one of the sectors that were most affected by this was tourism, with businesses remaining shut even when economic activity resumed.

When Deputy President David Mabuza appeared before the National Assembly to respond to oral questions on Wednesday, he said a plan aimed at reigniting growth in the sector would soon be presented to Cabinet for approval.

"As mentioned earlier, COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the tourism sector.

"As a response, the Department of Tourism, in partnership with the private sector, has developed a Tourism Sector Recovery Plan, which will soon be presented to Cabinet for approval," he said.

The Deputy President said the plan outlines a set of interventions to ignite the recovery anchored on three strategic themes, namely protecting and rejuvenating supply, reigniting demand and strengthening capacity for long-term sustainability.

"We are confident that with this intervention, the sector and its entire value chain will be resuscitated.

"We admit that under the current environment of fiscal constraint, the reduced budget tabled by the Minister of Finance can never be sufficient to address all the socio-economic challenges facing our country and further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, we do believe that the interventions will go a long way towards mitigating the negative socio-economic impact of the pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of South Africans," said Mabuza.

Poultry Master Plan creates new jobs

The Deputy President said South Africa is one of the countries most adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

By the end of November 2020, the country accounted for the highest number of confirmed cases per capita - with approximately 800 000 cumulative cases, representing over a third (36%) of the total cases on the continent.

Mabuza said official Labour Force Data shows that there were approximately 2.2 million fewer people employed in the second quarter of 2020 relative to the first - essentially erasing the last 10 years of job growth in the economy.

"Only a partial recovery can be observed in data from the third quarter of the year, with employment still down by 1.7 million, relative to pre-pandemic levels."

The Deputy President said against this background, the government implemented several anti-poverty initiatives in the form of the social relief package that gave poor households, the working class as well as businesses in distress support.

When economic activity resumed, the government also implemented several sector-based masters plans to reignite economic activity.

"The implementation of the Poultry Master Plan is already bearing fruit in driving economic growth and job creation, where 428 jobs have been created from over R735 million of new investment.

"Similarly, in the sugar industry, about R1 billion has been set aside over five years towards industry transformation, in order to remedy inequalities experienced by black sugarcane growers," the Deputy President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supply, says PM's spokesman

Britain is confident of its supply of COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, after the government warned its rollout would be slower than hoped in the coming weeks.We remain confident in our supply...

Rajya Sabha witness 4 adjournments amid Oppn uproar over demand to send insurance bill to par panel

Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed four brief adjournments amid opposition uproar over demand for sending the Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny. The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 seeks to hike...

Turkey's move to shut pro-Kurdish party worries Western allies

The United States and Europe criticised a move by NATO ally Turkey to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, saying it undermined democracy, but a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said the HDP had ties to Kurdish militants....

COVID-19 Pandemic leads to 'Sleep Pandemic' among the children

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, March 18 ANINewsVoir Children in Ahmedabad have taken the Early to bed, Early to rise proverb for granted as the post-COVID-19 era has drastically changed the sleep patterns. Compared to pre-pandemic days, about 70 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021