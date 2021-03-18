APEDA signs MoU with NSIC for harnessing exports potential of food products

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) yesterday on 17-03-2021 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) for ensuring cooperation in a range of areas focussing on harnessing exports potential of agricultural and processed food products manufactured by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the MoU, the key areas of cooperation include facilitating APEDA registered members getting assistance under all the NSCI schemes. The MoU also envisages ensuring sustainability and growth of MSMEs by addressing issues such as technology, skill, quality products and market access.

The collaborations between APEDA, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and NSIC, which operates under the Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprise, also support the promotion of green & sustainable manufacturing technology for the MSME clusters so as to enable units to switch to sustainable and green production processes and products.

APEDA and NSIC will also facilitate the participation of MSMEs in fairs of international level including B2B & B2C fairs to be organized in India and abroad and also to mutually cooperate in international business development & promotions.

The MoU also entails providing assistance available under schemes of the Government of India towards capacity building of MSME enterprises for their social & environmental compliances and skilling as per international standards. Both the organisations would organize awareness programs about schemes of the MSME Ministry, and schemes implemented by NSIC.

The MoU was signed by Dr Sudhanshu, Secretary APEDA and Mr P Udayakumar, Director (P&M), NSIC. The MoU was signed for utilising both the organisations' expertise by mutually working together to synergize the activities in the interest of agriculture and allied sectors for bringing better value to the stakeholders.

APEDA has been focusing on a collaborative approach to bring synergy with a number of organisations and institutions having inherent professional and specialised expertise in different areas for capacity building of various stakeholders and providing solutions for addressing some of the identified interventions for the development of Agriculture and its export enhancement in consonance with the objectives set under Agri Export Policy (AEP) announced by Government of India in 2018.

APEDA has been engaged with State Governments for the implementation of AEP. The States of Maharashtra, U.P., Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and M.P. have finalized the State-specific Action Plan for exports while the action plans of other States are at different stages of finalization.

(With Inputs from PIB)