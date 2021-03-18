Continuous efforts being made to remove impediment in farmers' journey from 'seed to market': PM

Continuous efforts are being made to remove every small and big impediment in the way of farmers' journey from 'seed to market' and to ensure the progress of agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told a farmer from Uttarakhand in a letter.

Replying to a letter written by Kheemanand Pandey from Nainital, who had congratulated the prime minister on the completion of five years of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Modi said the scheme is continuously playing an important role in protecting the economic interests of hardworking farmers by reducing the risk associated with weather uncertainties. Crores of farmers are availing the benefits of this farmer-friendly insurance scheme, the prime minister noted in his reply to Kheemanand's letter.

Referring to the government's committed efforts towards agriculture and farmers' welfare, Prime Minister Modi said, ''Through comprehensive coverage and transparent claim redressal process over the last five years, the 'fasal bima' (crop insurance) scheme has emerged as an example of our determined efforts for farmers' welfare.'' ''Today, continuous efforts are being made to remove every small and big impediment in the way of the farmers' journey from the 'seed to market' and to ensure their prosperity and progress of agriculture,'' Modi wrote in the letter.In his letter to the farmer, the prime minister also appreciated the contribution and role of the people in the progress of the country.

''With a vision of all-round development, today the country is rapidly moving towards building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India,'' he said.

The country energized by the confidence of all the citizens is united to achieve the national goals, the PM said and expressed confidence ''that our efforts to take the country to new heights on the world stage will be further intensified''.

The prime minister thanked Pandey for sharing his thoughts on the continuous efforts by the government to improve various sectors including agriculture and to take the country to new heights of development. ''Such kinds of messages give me new energy to keep serving the country wholeheartedly,'' the PM was quoted as saying in the letter.

Asked about the prime minister's reply to him, Pandey said he could not believe that the prime minister had taken time out to write back to him and he was moved by the gesture.

He said he had written to the PM to thank him for the 'fasal bima' scheme as it had brought about a change in his quality of life and he no longer lived in the fear of natural calamities destroying his hard work.

Pandey had written to the prime minister via the NaMo App and congratulated him on the completion of five years of PMFBY.

He had also said the central government under the leadership of the prime minister is constantly making efforts for the progress of the citizens and of the nation through various welfare schemes.

