Rail Land Development Authority invites e-bids for leasing 2 land parcels in Rajasthan

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on Thursday floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for leasing two vacant land parcels in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Ajmer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on Thursday floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for leasing two vacant land parcels in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Ajmer. "The land parcel at Jaisalmer spans a little over 3 hectares and is located along Jodhpur Road, near Jaisalmer Railway Station," read an official statement.

The land parcel in Ajmer spans around 9,000 square metres and is situated on Beawar Road. "Both of these land parcels will be leased for commercial use for a period of 45 years. The reserve price of Jaisalmer and Ajmer land parcels are Rs 20.5 crores and Rs 40.0 crores respectively," added the statement.

The last date of e-bid submission is April 27 for Jaisalmer and May 10 for Ajmer land parcels. Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory body under Railways Ministry for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing of commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

