BHEL shares close with nearly 5 pc gain

Shares of BHEL on Thursday closed with nearly 5 percent gain after the state-owned engineering firm said it had emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of equipment for 6x700 MW nuclear power projects of Nuclear Power Corporation of India. The stock, after a bullish start, rose by 7.38 percent to Rs 53.80 during the day on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of BHEL on Thursday closed with nearly 5 percent gain after the state-owned engineering firm said it had emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of equipment for 6x700 MW nuclear power projects of Nuclear Power Corporation of India.

The stock, after a bullish start, rose by 7.38 percent to Rs 53.80 during the day on BSE. It later closed at Rs 52.10, a gain of 3.99 percent. On NSE, it settled at Rs 52.50, rising 4.79 percent.

In volume terms, 124.49 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 15.84 crores on NSE. ''In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (Rs 10,800 crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects,'' the company said on Wednesday. With this tender, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of nuclear steam turbines.

The Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) are the mainstay of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and 12 out of 18 operating PHWRs of the NPCIL are equipped with the BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets (10x220 MWe + 2x540 MWe) with the balance from Canada and Ukraine.

