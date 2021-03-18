Left Menu

Toll booths to be replaced by GPS imaging technology within 1 year, says Nitin Gadkari

All physical toll booths in the country will be removed and replaced by GPS imaging technology within one year, informed Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:25 IST
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin.. Image Credit: ANI

All physical toll booths in the country will be removed and replaced by GPS imaging technology within one year, informed Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. While addressing the Lok Sabha, Gadkari added that toll money will be collected based on GPS which will capture an image of the vehicle and charge accordingly.

"I want to assure the House that within one year, all physical toll booths in the country will be removed. Toll money will be collected based on GPS imaging. At the entry of the road, there will be a camera that will capture an image on GPS. Toll money will be charged based on where one is coming and going from," the Union Minister said. "There will be no toll booths and no one will be stopped on their way," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister had also announced a vehicle scrappage policy in the House. "In case of failure to get a fitness certificate, commercial vehicles will be de-registered after 15 years. Private vehicles will be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew registration certificates," the Minister said.

He added that under the new vehicle scrappage policy, owners of old vehicles will get strong incentives to scrap old and unfit vehicles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

