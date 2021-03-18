Left Menu

Less than 10 lakh children with Severe Acute Malnutrition identified, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

As per data made available by StatesUTs, the number of SAM children is less than 10 lakh now, she said. Irani said measures have been taken to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes with a focus on developing practices that nurture health, wellness, and immunity from diseases and malnutrition. Steps have also been taken to improve nutritional quality and testing, strengthen delivery, and leverage technology to improve governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:26 IST
Less than 10 lakh children with Severe Acute Malnutrition identified, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Image Credit: Pixabay

Less than 10 lakh children in the country have been identified with Severe Acute Malnutrition, the Women and Child Development Ministry told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said identification and management of severe acute malnutrition is an ongoing process.

''Identification and management of Severe Acute Malnutrition is an ongoing process. As per data made available by States/UTs, the number of SAM children is less than 10 lakh now,'' she said.

Irani said measures have been taken to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes with a focus on developing practices that nurture health, wellness, and immunity from diseases and malnutrition.

''Steps have also been taken to improve nutritional quality and testing, strengthen delivery, and leverage technology to improve governance. Government has advised States/UTs to ensure that the quality of supplementary nutrition conforms to prescribed standards laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder,'' she said.

The minister further said that states and Union Territories have also been advised to promote the use of AYUSH systems for the prevention of malnutrition and related diseases.

A program to support the development of Poshan Vatikas at Anganwadi centers to meet dietary diversity gaps leveraging traditional knowledge in nutritional practices has also been taken up, Irani added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hitachi launches new range of Room Air Conditioners for the new-age consumers: 'One for everyone'

The consumer of the new informed world has evolved and is full of energy, passion, and positivity. This New Bharats new-age consumer aspires for innovative product offerings, leading to convenience and comfort. In its endeavor to offer ulti...

Mamata releases TMC manifesto, promises income for all

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday unveiled a development-oriented manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, promising an income scheme for all families, a student credit card and constitution of a task ...

Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supply, says PM's spokesman

Britain is confident of its supply of COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, after the government warned its rollout would be slower than hoped in the coming weeks.We remain confident in our supply...

Rajya Sabha witness 4 adjournments amid Oppn uproar over demand to send insurance bill to par panel

Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed four brief adjournments amid opposition uproar over demand for sending the Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny. The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 seeks to hike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021