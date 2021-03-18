DAE sanctions construction of a 100 bedded hospital in Bihar: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Atomic Energy sanctioned the construction of a 100 bedded hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In a written reply to a question in the Rajyasabha today, he said, the project will cost about Rs198 Crore.

Bihar Government has transferred a piece of land measuring 15 acres in Shri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur, Bihar to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) / Tata Memorial Centre (TMC). In addition, a 50 bedded Modular Hospital with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Donation fund has been commissioned from 01.02.2021 with the services of TMC Doctors and with the following facilities:

Oncology OPD

Day Care for chemotherapy Cancer Surgery

Preventive Oncology

Palliative Care

Telemedicine

The Minister informed that the first population-based cancer registry for Bihar has been established by TMC.TMC has also launched a cancer awareness and screening camp with the support of the Bihar Government in 15 districts of Bihar.

(With Inputs from PIB)