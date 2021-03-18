Left Menu

DAE sanctions construction of a 100 bedded hospital in Bihar: Dr Jitendra Singh

Bihar Government has transferred a piece of land measuring 15 acres in Shri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur, Bihar to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) / Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:54 IST
DAE sanctions construction of a 100 bedded hospital in Bihar: Dr Jitendra Singh
TMC has also launched a cancer awareness and screening camp with the support of the Bihar Government in 15 districts of Bihar. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Atomic Energy sanctioned the construction of a 100 bedded hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In a written reply to a question in the Rajyasabha today, he said, the project will cost about Rs198 Crore.

Bihar Government has transferred a piece of land measuring 15 acres in Shri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur, Bihar to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) / Tata Memorial Centre (TMC). In addition, a 50 bedded Modular Hospital with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Donation fund has been commissioned from 01.02.2021 with the services of TMC Doctors and with the following facilities:

Oncology OPD

Day Care for chemotherapy Cancer Surgery

Preventive Oncology

Palliative Care

Telemedicine

The Minister informed that the first population-based cancer registry for Bihar has been established by TMC.TMC has also launched a cancer awareness and screening camp with the support of the Bihar Government in 15 districts of Bihar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 18

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...

Public comments on SABS draft to focus on welfare of chickens

The South African Bureau of Standards SABS has called for comments on the draft South African Standard DSS 1758 that focuses on the welfare of chickens.Chicken is one of the most consumed proteins in South Africa and it is important that th...

UK vaccine timetable disruption linked to supply delays from India

As the UKs National Health Service warned of a significant reduction in weekly supply of vaccines to protect against COVID-19 by the end of this month, the focus on Thursday turned to 5 million doses that are expected to be delivered from I...

UK Serious Fraud Office closes KBR investigation

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO on Thursday said it had closed its four-year criminal investigation into the UK subsidiaries of KBR Inc, U.S.-listed engineering, procurement, and construction company. The evidence, in this case, did not m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021