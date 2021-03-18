Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 surge, Jharkhand administration to run campaign against those not wearing mask

Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand health department on Thursday directed all district officials to start a special campaign to check those who are not wearing masks and take action against them.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:51 IST
Amid COVID-19 surge, Jharkhand administration to run campaign against those not wearing mask
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand health department on Thursday directed all district officials to start a special campaign to check those who are not wearing masks and take action against them. According to the union health ministry, there are 599 active cases in Jharkhand whereas 1,19,160 people have recovered from the disease till now. 90 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's update on Thursday morning.

"The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,094," the ministry said. Overall, India registered 35,871 fresh cases and 172 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the chief ministers and asked them to take measures in order to check the spread of growing COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 18

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...

Public comments on SABS draft to focus on welfare of chickens

The South African Bureau of Standards SABS has called for comments on the draft South African Standard DSS 1758 that focuses on the welfare of chickens.Chicken is one of the most consumed proteins in South Africa and it is important that th...

UK vaccine timetable disruption linked to supply delays from India

As the UKs National Health Service warned of a significant reduction in weekly supply of vaccines to protect against COVID-19 by the end of this month, the focus on Thursday turned to 5 million doses that are expected to be delivered from I...

UK Serious Fraud Office closes KBR investigation

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO on Thursday said it had closed its four-year criminal investigation into the UK subsidiaries of KBR Inc, U.S.-listed engineering, procurement, and construction company. The evidence, in this case, did not m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021