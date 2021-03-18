Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief Naidu files quash petition in High Court against CID notice in Amaravati land scam case

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday filed a quash petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court against the FIR filed by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) in connection with Amaravati land scam case.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:12 IST
Telugu Desam Party chief, N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday filed a quash petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court against the FIR filed by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) in connection with Amaravati land scam case. His advocates requested the court to quash the FIR filed by AP CID against him.

He gave this information while addressing a press conference in Amaravati. AP CID had filed a case against Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, based on a complaint by YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri constituency Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. He had complained that the then TDP government led by Chandrababu Naidu had allegedly taken away the land owned by Dalit farmers in the Amaravati region in a fraudulent manner i.e. by illegally threatening them.

AP CID had filed a case under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and other acts. The CID, in its FIR, has mentioned the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as "No. 1 accused" and former Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister, P Narayana as "No. 2 accused" in the case. AP CID has issued a notice to Chandrababu Naidu under provisions of section 41(A)1, CrPC to appear before the CID's DSP at 11 AM on March 23. A similar notice was also served to former minister Narayana to appear before them at 11 AM on March 22. In response to these notices, Naidu approached the High Court for the same.

In the ongoing investigation in the Amaravati land scam case, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday conducted raids in the house and office of former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ponguru Narayana in Nellore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

