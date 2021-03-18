Left Menu

Soccer-England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:31 IST
Following is the 26-man England squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino (March 25), Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31). Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins.

