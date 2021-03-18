Left Menu

Number of Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:39 IST
Number of Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Fredric Janzen

The number of deaths of Olive Ridley sea turtles along the Odisha coast has come down this year as the state forest department has taken various measures for the protection of the endangered marine species and their habitats, an official said.

Around 2,575 carcasses of Olive Ridleys have been counted in the current year so far, while 6,320 fatalities were reported in the 2019-20 nesting season.

''The decline in the number of turtle deaths is encouraging as the forest department has been taking measures to protect the marine species,'' the official said.

However, the Orissa High Court has recently directed the state government to enforce a prohibition on fishing activities by trawlers near the mouth of Devi river and along the coast to protect the marine species.

Based on a report submitted by a committee, the court observed that there is ''incidental killing of turtles due to suffocation in fishing nets or by injuries inflicted by the propellers of the trawlers''.

The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year.

Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district is acclaimed as the world's largest-known nesting site for the endangered marine species.

Apart from Gahirmatha, turtles turn up at the mouths of Rushikulya and Devi river for mass nesting.

Around 7.30 lakh olive ridley turtles had turned up for their annual sojourn of mass nesting in the 2019-20 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and convey the presidents grave concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, where thousands have died following fight...

France's Macron says he will push for new approach on Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would push for a new approach in the coming weeks on Lebanon as the countrys main actors had made no progress over the last seven months to resolve the economic and political crisis.Paris...

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots, continues with vaccine

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in the brain among 11 million given AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine but said that it found the benefits of the shot far outweighed any possible risks.Con...

Gaganyaan astronauts' Russia training completing this month: minister

The training of four astronauts in Russia for Indias first human space flight will complete this month and the second phase of training, which will be module specific, is scheduled to take place in the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021