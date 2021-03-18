Willing to mediate between Centre, farmer unions if govt suggests: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said on Thursday that he is willing to play the role of a mediator between the Centre and farmer unions protesting three agri reform laws if the government makes any such suggestion.

Tyagi's remarks came after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait suggested the names of Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, besides that of the JD(U) leader as mediators.

Advertisement

The talks between the government and farmer unions have broken down with the Centre ruling out the repeal of the farm laws as demanded by protestors and insisting that it is up to the farmer bodies to come out with specific concerns with these reforms. A large number of farmers have been protesting near the Delhi border for months.

Tyagi, a socialist leader from western Uttar Pradesh, noted that he had worked under the leadership of former prime minister Charan Singh and also ex-deputy prime minister Devi Lal, and has been associated with farmer issues for decades. He along with Malik had in the past mediated between farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait and the Uttar Pradesh government headed by then Mulayam Singh Yadav to defuse farmers' row.

''If any suggestion from the government comes in this regard, I am willing to play such a role,'' Tyagi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)