Left Menu

Clock ticking on climate law, EU says, setting late-April deadline

The EU's climate law will formalise its goal to have zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and a 2030 target to cut emissions faster than previously planned. But more than a year on from the Commission's proposal of the bill, negotiators representing EU governments, the European Parliament and the Commission, still have not finished its contents.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:06 IST
Clock ticking on climate law, EU says, setting late-April deadline
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The European Commission on Thursday urged negotiators to finish the EU's landmark climate law in time for an international summit next month, saying the legislation would support Europe's bid to lead the world in fighting climate change. The EU's climate law will formalise its goal to have zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and a 2030 target to cut emissions faster than previously planned.

But more than a year on from the Commission's proposal of the bill, negotiators representing EU governments, the European Parliament and the Commission, still have not finished its contents. EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Thursday called on them to finalise the law by a climate leaders' summit on April 22, organised by the U.S. government.

"We want to show the world that the EU leads on global climate action," Timmermans told a virtual meeting of EU environment ministers, parts of which were publicly broadcast. Hitting that deadline "is extremely important if Europe wants to maintain its leadership role and wants to invite the rest of the world to follow," he said.

The United States is due to announce its own target to cut CO2 this decade at the summit. Brussels also wants a swift conclusion of the law because it will influence an EU climate policy package due in June. The proposals will include tougher EU car CO2 standards, a revamp of the bloc's carbon market and new renewable energy goals - all with the aim of meeting a new 2030 emissions target.

What that target will be depends on the climate law. The Commission and EU member states want to slash net emissions at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels. The European Parliament wants a 60% cut. Negotiations have edged towards agreeing parts of the law - including a budget-like mechanism to monitor future emissions. But negotiators have not yet tackled the 2030 target, meaning the toughest talks likely lie ahead.

EU officials said two further negotiation rounds are likely needed to finish the law, with the next scheduled for March 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots, continues with vaccine

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in the brain among 11 million given AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine but said that it found the benefits of the shot far outweighed any possible risks.Con...

Collegium headed by CJI meets to deliberate upon names for SC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India CJI SA Bobde met on Wednesday to deliberate upon names of high court judges for elevation to the apex court.The CJI, who would superannuate on April 23, presided over the five-mem...

Facebook developing wristband to support augmented reality glasses

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it is developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality AR glasses that are expected to be launched this year. Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with ...

Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and convey the presidents grave concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, where thousands have died following fight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021