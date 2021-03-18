S.Africa picks preferred bidders for emergency power tender, minister says

S.Africa picks preferred bidders for emergency power tender, minister saysReuters | Cape Town | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:07 IST
South Africa's government has selected eight preferred bidders, including Turkey's Karpowership, to provide emergency electricity and help prop up the country's ailing power supply, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.
The tender for 2,000 megawatts (MW), launched two years ago when South Africa suffered some of the worst power cuts in a decade, aimed to find the cheapest and quickest options to ease a shortage that has cost the continent's most industrialised economy billions of dollars.
