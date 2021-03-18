Left Menu

S.Africa picks preferred bidders for emergency power tender, minister says

South Africa's government has selected eight preferred bidders, including Turkey's Karpowership, to provide emergency electricity and help prop up the country's ailing power supply, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday. The tender for 2,000 megawatts (MW), launched two years ago when South Africa suffered some of the worst power cuts in a decade, aimed to find the cheapest and quickest options to ease a shortage that has cost the continent's most industrialised economy billions of dollars.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:05 IST
S.Africa picks preferred bidders for emergency power tender, minister says

South Africa's government has selected eight preferred bidders, including Turkey's Karpowership, to provide emergency electricity and help prop up the country's ailing power supply, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

The tender for 2,000 megawatts (MW), launched two years ago when South Africa suffered some of the worst power cuts in a decade, aimed to find the cheapest and quickest options to ease a shortage that has cost the continent's most industrialised economy billions of dollars. "The evaluation process has resulted in the selection of eight preferred bids totalling 1,845 MW and a further three eligible bids totalling 150 MW," Mantashe told a media briefing.

Besides Karpowership, which operates a fleet of powerships and will provide ship-to-shore electricity when eventually anchored at three coastal sites, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and other firms Oya Energy and Umoyilanga Energy were also shortlisted. In February last year, Karpowership told Reuters that each of its ships, which anchor off-shore and connect to the electricity grid, is capable of providing a range of power options from 30MW to around 600MW and contracted for different lengths of time. Karpowership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mantashe said the projects were expected to inject around 45 billion rand ($3.05 billion) into South Africa's economy, with the first power expected to be connected to the grid from August next year. Mantashe said a request for proposals for the procurement of 2,600 MW under the latest bid round for private power producers will go to the market at midnight on Thursday.

"We intend to release four more requests for proposals within the next 12 months," he said, adding that this will include 3,000 MW from gas, 1,500 MW from coal and 513 MW from battery storage. Drowning in a pile of debt, state-owned power utility Eskom cannot meet demand and regularly cuts power to industries and households, known locally as load-shedding, to help stave off a complete power grid collapse.

Design flaws at underperforming new power stations and unreliable coal-fired plants that provide more than 80% of the country's electricity needs has hit power generation capacity. On Monday, senior Eskom executives said the utility faced uncertainty on about 6,000 MW at any given time, out of a total nominal capacity of over 44,000 MW, and that electricity supplies would remain erratic until a maintenance plan was completed by September. ($1 = 14.7567 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament Session: Lok Sabha passes the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021

During the ongoing parliament session, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 thereby allowing the Central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolida...

White House says U.S. aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, Canada

The White House said on Thursday the United States aims to share extra coronavirus vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the plan to share doses is not fully finalized but it is the Biden administration...

UK records another 6,303 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

London UK, March 18 ANIXinhua Another 6,303 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,280,882, according to official figures released Thursday. The country also r...

Pune district's COVID-19 tally up by 4,965, death toll by 31

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said.As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021